Mega action plan to clean Capital’s air nearly finalised

In a week’s time, Delhiites will have a fair idea on whether the city will have at least 10,000 buses, up from the existing fleet of nearly 5,000, by December 2018.

Some clarity may emerge as the Environment Ministry on Thursday gave about seven days to various agencies to respond whether deadlines listed in a mega plan to clean Delhi’s air by a Supreme Court-monitored panel suit them or not.

The Environment Pollution - Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) has set the deadline concerning the bus fleet among several other recommendations in the ‘Comprehensive Action Plan for Air Pollution’, which was submitted in the apex court last month.

“The plan is final. It will not be reopened. The meeting was fruitful and we are hoping the Ministry notifies it soon,” EPCA member Sunita Narain said.

The plan focuses on 13 key pollution sources and lists a series of measures which focuses on tackling only emergency levels of pollution.