Medical experts on Saturday discussed the need to raise public awareness on organ donation and challenges faced by countries, including India in this area, during a three-day organ transplantation conference here.

Nearly 700 delegates from India and abroad attended the 27th annual conference of Indian Society of Organ Transplantation organised by Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s department of nephrology (PGIMER).

About 25 experts from USA, UK, France and SAARC countries are attending the conference which started on Friday.

Various sessions and workshops of the conference dealt with newer techniques of organ retrieval and transplantation, minimal or no scar surgery, paediatric transplantation and post transplant complications.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference here, AIIMS’s Professor of Surgery from the Department of Surgical Disciplines, Dr Virender Kumar Bansal said: “Organ donation is one such area where media can play a very big role.”

“In India, we are short of organs, there are precious organs which we are losing, like in road accidents. Those organs need to be harvested and donated. The whole purpose of the conference is that awareness among the public towards organ donation should be much more,” Mr Bansal said.

“Other challenge is that cost of drugs is very high, patients have to be on drugs for life long. The government needs to bring down the cost of the drugs,” he said.

“The conference here is also deliberating upon how to improve outcome in transplantations — kidney, liver, pancreas... and the newer transplant which has been introduced is the hand transplant, which is new to India and rather new even in Europe and America,” said Ajay Kumar Sharma, Consultant Surgeon in Transplantation, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, UK.

During the conference, sessions were kept on the role of National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO), which is a national level organisation set up under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in organ transplantation.

A special session will also be held on the transplant status in SAARC countries, where various speakers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal will share their experience of establishing the solid organ transplant. - PTI

