Taking stock:The Delhi government said it was fully prepared to deal with vector-borne diseases such as chikungunya and dengue.Photo: Special Arrangement

: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday blamed the media for having “taken a contract to create panic” even as the government claimed it was “fully prepared” to tackle the vector-borne menace.

“The L-G claims that he runs the government. Where is he now when Delhi is reeling under a health crisis,” Mr. Jain asked before going further to accuse the media of creating “panic” about chikungunya and dengue.

“Media has been given a contract to create panic. Chikungunya has not caused a single death in the world, but media is showing death due to chikungunya in Delhi. I want to make it clear that chikungunya is not fatal,” the Health Minister further said.

The Health Minister added there was “no dearth of beds in government hospitals” with as many as 40,000 beds in the city and central government-run hospitals. However, only 40 per cent of these were under the Delhi government and hospitals run by it were “not refusing to admit patients.”

The Delhi government, following up with a statement, said it was fully prepared to deal with vector-borne diseases such as chikungunya and dengue with the Department of Health having dedicated an additional 1000 beds for fever patients in three major hospitals. These are the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, which have been designated as nodal hospitals for fever in Delhi.

“The government has established dedicated fever clinics in its 26 hospitals which are functional 24 hours, 262 Delhi government dispensaries functional from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and 106 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics functional from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm to cater to fever patients,” said a senior government official adding that the treatment, lab diagnosis of dengue and chikungunya are available free of cost in all Delhi government health institutions.