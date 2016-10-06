The AAP government told the High Court that education and basic amenities are provided to children who are found abandoned.file Photo

The AAP government on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that there is a mechanism in place to protect and rehabilitate children begging on roads or engaged in rag picking and like activities.

“There is a mechanism in place which seeks to provide care, protection and rehabilitation to abandoned, neglected and destitute children found in difficult situation,” the government said.

Child Welfare Committee

“The children are produced before the appropriate Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to provide them with care, protection, rehabilitation and restoration in cases where the same is possible," Delhi government’s Department of Women and Child Development said in an affidavit filed before a Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Sajan K. Singh seeking direction to authorities concerned to rehabilitate children who indulge in such activities and to also rehabilitate destitute women.

Basic amenities

The department said it provides education and basic amenities to these children to make them good citizens.

The three Municipal Corporations also said they “contribute substantially towards the welfare of street children by providing them all opportunities for education, besides the other facilities provided in municipal and municipal-aided schools.

Homeless population

The petitioner has said that the authorities concerned should count the homeless population of Delhi and provide them permanent shelter and basic identification card or Aadhaar card to help them avail benefits of government’s welfare schemes.

The petitioner has contended that under the Constitution, all of them are “entitled to lead dignified life and the State is under the obligation to provide the same to every citizen of this country”.