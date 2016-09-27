Trading charges:Satyendar Jain, who met L-G Najeeb Jung on Monday, said the three municipal corporations did nothing “except harass people” and “make money”.File photo

Slamming the BJP-led municipal corporations, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday blamed the deteriorating sanitation condition in the city on the civic bodies.

“The BJP-run municipal corporations have failed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” Mr. Jain said after meeting Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung.

He added that the three municipal corporations did nothing “except harass people” and “make money”. “Have the corporations done any work except making money? They just take bribes. If you make a list of things they have done, you will realise that they only harass people and make money,” he said.

‘L-G is worried’

The Health Minister added that even the L-G was worried about the state of affairs, especially with Delhi battling dengue and chikungunya. “The sanitation condition on Delhi is very bad and burdened with garbage,” he claimed while adding that with the spike in the number of vector-borne diseases, the L-G had ordered the civic bodies to focus on cleanliness for at least a month.

“L-G has also directed them to clean ‘dhalaos’ twice a day, which the MCDs, so far, claim to clean every day,” Mr. Jain said.

In the past one month, the AAP government and the BJP-led municipal corporations have been embroiled in a blame game over the health crisis in the Capital.

The Delhi government has been blaming the corporations for not carrying out fogging drives and cleaning the streets. On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party launched a “Spot the Kachra” social media campaign to pressurise the MCDs. On Sunday, the convenor of the AAP’s Delhi unit and some party workers went to Gandhi Nagar area as part of the campaign. They also pasted posters that said ‘BJP is responsible for the garbage mess’.