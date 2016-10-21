The family of Sepoy Sudhesh Kumar, who was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC, has refused to visit Lucknow to meet the Chief Minister, with his mother and wife saying they will eat only when Akhilesh Yadav visits their village.

The martyr’s brother Anil Kumar on Thursday said the family is observing various rituals and so cannot go to Lucknow to meet the Chief Minister and he should come over here if he has to pay respects to him.

Sudhesh Kumar’s mother Santosh Kumari and widow Kavita Kumari said that they have given up food and water and will eat only when the CM comes to their village.

The family had performed the last rites after concerted efforts by the administration and SP leaders on Tuesday, somehow pacifying them to give up their demand for the presence of Mr. Akhilesh Yadav.

The father of the martyr, Brahmpal Singh, who had asked the Chief Minister not to discriminate between martyrs, was conveyed that the CM has called the family to Lucknow on Thursday for a meeting.

Meanwhile, the district unit president of Samajwadi Party Firoz Khan said some political opponents were instigating the family against the government and he will soon apprise the Chief Minister about the same and request his to meet the family at the earliest.

Sudhesh, hailing from Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, was killed when Pakistani Army opened unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Rajouri district sector on Sunday. PTI