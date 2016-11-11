The ever-bustling Chandni Chowk, where people have to jostle for space to walk on an ordinary day, saw very few buyers on Wednesday.— File Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

With marriage season at its peak, hundreds of weddings are scheduled over the coming weeks. However, the markets wore a deserted look on Wednesday.

The ever-bustling Chandni Chowk, where people have to jostle for space to walk on an ordinary day, saw very few buyers. Traders at Chandni Chowk said the market was so crowded on Saturday that people had to queue outside shops.

“Cash-heavy markets”

“But there were hardly any takers on Wednesday.Cashless transactions hardly take place at Chandni Chowk as people place big orders,” said Sanjay Bhargava, the general secretary of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal.

In Karol Bagh too, some shopkeepers shut shops due to lack of buyers.

“These cash-heavy markets deal in tens of crores of rupees on a given day. However, Wednesday was a different story. The Centre’s decision to scrap Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes has adversely affected the footfall of customers. Many customers did not come to the market as they are panicking and busy finding ways to change their high denomination notes,” Mr. Bhargava said.

He is worried as there is a marriage in his family on November 25. He is also unclear how the preparations will take place. “I will wait for the banks to open or look for other options,” he said.

Pramod Channa, who owns a bridal-wear shop in Chandni Chowk, said he had only two customers till 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Business hit badly”

“The marriage industry works largely on cash as clothes are expensive. With shortage of Rs.100 notes, people aren’t shopping. Business has been hit badly.”

Those who are part of this informal sector, including caterers, tent-houses and bandwallahs, are already estimating losses.

Iqbal Singh, who runs a catering service in the Walled City, said he is booked for the next three weekends but is yet to procure vegetables, meat and other materials from the mandi.

“Our transactions take place in cash. While the move [demonetisation] is good for the country, I am estimating my losses. It will be in lakhs.”

The same was the situation at Naagar tent house in Shalimar Bagh, which is yet to receive payments. “It is small traders like us who are duped. I don’t have enough money to pay my staff as my income is seasonal and this is the time I earn,” he said.

Tent owner Subhash Aggarwal, who also has catering business, said a customer had placed an order worth Rs.5 lakh on Monday evening and paid in big denomination currency notes. “I am now wondering how to change these notes,” said Mr. Aggarwal.

Traders in Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh have displayed notices stating they will not accept the banned currency and advised people against agents promising to convert the money.

