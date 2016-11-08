Maosist set ablaze eight road construction machineries in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan and Khunti districts, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Peoples Liberation Front of India(PLFI) ultras assaulted labourers and set on fire one excavator, one dumper, one tipping kit and a truck after chasing away the labourers at Bamahni village in Khunti district today afternoon, Superintendent of Police, Anish Gupta said.

Fire-brigade personnel rushed to the spot to douse the flames but the vehicles were badly damaged, he said.

Police rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched a search to track down the culprits, he said.

CPI(Maoists) ultras set on fire four equipment engaged in road construction at Hesakocha village in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday evening when the district police force was busy in maintaining law and order during Chhath festival.

Chandil sub-divisional police officer, Sandeep Bhagat said today the ultras have set on fire a tractor, a water tank, a mixture machine and a road roller last evening and the Maoist squad led by Maharaj Pramanik, which is active in the area, is suspected to be behind it.

The demand of levy by the ultras was suspected to be reason behind the incident, he said adding a massive search has been launched in Hesakocha jungle by security personnel. - PTI