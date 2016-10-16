The grandson of Jitan Ram Manjhi was arrested in Gaya for possessing liquor bottles, with the former Bihar Chief Minister calling it a “conspiracy” to malign him.

Superintendent of Police Awkash Kumar said Mr. Manjhi’s maternal grandson Vicky Kumar Manjhi was caught with liquor bottles near Kathwara village under the Dobhi police station area in Gaya district on Friday evening.

He said Vicky was arrested while travelling in a car with his friend Ravi Kumar. Twelve bottles of beer and one bottle of Royal Stag were found in their possession.

Thurty-year-old Vicky Manjhi is the son of the former Chief Minister’s daughter.

Both the accused have been sent to Gaya central jail as per the new excise law in force in the State from October 2, the SP said.

Strongly reacting to the developments, Mr. Manjhi alleged the entire episode was hatched by police to please political master as part of a “conspiracy” to malign him.

Mr. Manjhi, chief of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, a constituent of the BJP in the NDA, told reporters in Patna that law should take its course in the episode.

“If my grandson has done anything wrong, law should take its own course. But I smell conspiracy in the entire episode,” he said. - PTI