A day after police arrested an alleged stalker for throwing a girl off her second floor house in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, his sister, too, has been arrested as an accomplice, said the police.

The accused, Amit, was detained on Monday.

A senior police officer said that Amit’s elder sister, Manju, was arrested following several hours of detention on Tuesday night. Both Manju and Amit have been booked for attempt to murder.

On Monday evening, Amit and Manju, along with two others, entered the girl’s house. The two others were another sister of Amit, and a nephew. They asked her to either marry Amit or pay Rs. 1 lakh to them. When the girl went to get water for them, Amit and Manju allegedly went up to her and pushed her off the balcony.

The victim, who was thrown off the balcony in front of her mother, had had an argument with the visitors.

“We are trying to locate the other two as well,” said a police officer.

Critical but stable

The woman, who is a beautician has been admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where her condition is said to be critical but stable, said doctors. The woman had filed a complaint against the accused just a few hours before the incident.

The brother of the victim, meanwhile, said that his sister was out of danger. There are, however, several fractures, he added.