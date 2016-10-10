For the people:Union Women and Child Development Ministry will aid the DCW in setting up these centres with the help of the Nirbhaya Fund. The centres will offer medical, legal and psychological aid to victims of sexual harassment.— File Photo

While the Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre are at loggerheads, the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has roped in the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) for the ‘One Stop Centre’ for distressed women.

As per the project, the DCW will open in each of the 11 districts of the city a ‘One Stop Centre’ to offer medical, legal and psychological aid to women who are victims of sexual harassment. The Ministry will provide funds for setting up these centres from the Nirbhaya Fund, created in 2013 after the December 16, 2012, gang-rape case.

“All of Delhi districts will have a One Stop Centre, which will be operated by the DCW and funded by the Central government. These centres will act as single-window system for medical, legal and psychological assistance to victims of rape, sexual harassment and dowry cases,” a statement issued by the DCW said.

The objective of the project is to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence, both in private and public spaces, under one roof and facilitate immediate, emergency and non-emergency access to a range of services to fight against any form of violence against them.

The decision was taken during a meeting held between Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has shared a detailed plan of action in this regard with Ms. Gandhi.

Currently, seven ‘One Stop Centres’ are functional in Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Karnal (Haryana), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Nagaland and Chandigarh.

Last year, all women safety-related projects and initiatives taken by the Delhi government were handed over to the DCW.