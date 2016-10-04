The Crime Branch on Sunday claimed to have arrested a 66-year-old proclaimed offender who was on the run after being awarded a sentence of 181 years for cheating over 350 people.

The accused, Rajender Mittal, had cheated 367 people by offering to sell them land, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav.

“Mittal cheated 367 persons in various property dealing cases. A Consumer Court at Tis Hazari awarded him six months of imprisonment in every case, following which he was convicted for 181 years,” said Mr. Yadav.

Mittal was declared a proclaimed offender in 2013 when 19 witnesses in cases against him were examined. Back then, he had run away anticipating conviction and punishment by the court.

On June 13 this year, the Karkardooma Court directed the Crime Branch to take strategic action and ensure that Rajender Kumar Mittal was arrested and produced before the Court.

“We formed a team led by ACP Anand Kumar Mishra with Inspector Vinay Tyagi, sub-inpectors Raj Kumar and Dinesh, among others,” said Mr. Yadav.

In due course, two of his alleged accomplices — Gajraj and D. K. Dua — told the police that Mittal had amassed huge wealth and property by cheating hundreds of innocent people. The duo also told the police that Mittal might be involved in other cases registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Mittal, who studied in Panipat, got involved in property dealing at the age of 20 years. He had an office on Vikas Marg in Lakshmi Nagar. “He was earlier arrested in 1991. He came out on bail after spending a few months in jail. He has been absconding since then,” said Mr. Yadav.