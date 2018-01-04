Man stabbed to death over personal enmity

more-in

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in a park in Dwarka over personal enmity on Tuesday evening, the police said on Wednesday.

Avinash had 16 cases of snatching and robbery registered against him across several police stations in the city, they added.

Minor witness

The incident happened around 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday when Avinash, a resident of Vijay Enclave, was out with a minor friend and received a call from his friend Vijay.

Vijay allegedly asked the victim to come to Dwarka Sector 1 to discuss an issue. Avinash and the minor left for the park, where he was stabbed by Vijay, Rishi and Raju.

The minor told the police that Avinash asked him to wait outside the park. However, he heard Avinash scream and rushed inside. He allegedly spotted the trio stabbing Avinash repeatedly. The police said the attackers beat the minor before fleeing the spot. Avinash had multiple stab injuries on the abdomen and back. The boy took Avinash to a hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries on the way.

Based on the minor’s statement, a first information report has been registered at Dwarka south police station. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding attackers, said a senior police officer.