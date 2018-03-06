Man shot dead; manhunton for cousin, two others

more-in

A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

They added that they received a call stating that a man had been shot in Kusumpur Pahari on Sunday night. A team reached the spot and took the victim to AIIMS, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay, a resident of Kusumpur Pahari.

He was walking home with three friends when a group of men, including his cousin Krishan, approached them, said the police. The groups got into a feud, following which Mr. Ajay tried to diffuse the tension. He started walking back home when Mr. Krishan shot him in the chest and fled spot, said the police.

Lying motionless

One of Mr. Ajay’s friend informed his elder brother Rakesh about the incident, who then rushed to the spot, said the police. Mr. Rakesh found his brother lying motionless in a pool of blood and called the police.

The police added that Mr. Rakesh and his friends were hit with bricks while trying to nab the co-accused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Monika Bhardwaj said a few people have been detained and a team has been formed to nab Mr. Krishan.

Case registered

She added that a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station.