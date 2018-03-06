Man robbed at gunpoint, injured

more-in

A 26-year-old man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint and attacked with a knife by three bike-borne men in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur in the early hours of Monday, the police said. The accused are yet to be identified, they added.

The incident happened around 2.30 a.m. near Pushta when the victim, Jatan Veer, a manufacturer of glass bangles, was walking towards his in-laws’ house. Mr. Veer is a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

“I was walking through the main market and a boy was walking in front of me. He was speaking on the phone. Suddenly, three men on a motorcycle stopped next to me on the pretext of enquiring about an address,” said the victim.

Held at gunpoint

As soon as he stopped to answer their question, one of the accused took out a countrymade pistol and another attacked him with a knife.

“They attacked me and asked me to hand over all my belongings. When I resisted, they attacked my face and left arm with the knife,” said Mr. Veer.

The accused snatched his phone, a bag containing jewellery and ₹7,000 and fled.

The boy walking in front of the victim too fled the spot. The victim and his family suspect that he was part of the gang and was actually passing on information to the accused when to strike.

Mr. Veer reached his in-laws’ house, about 200 metre from the spot. His brother-in-law Surjit called the police and took him to a hospital.

“He got five stitches on the elbow. There is a deep cut on his face, which the doctor said cannot be stitched,” said Mr. Surjit.

Accusing the police of not taking the case seriously, the family said they obtained CCTV camera footage of the incident from a nearby shopkeeper and handed it over to the police. The footage shows Mr. Veer being followed by the bike-borne men. The accused can be seen driving in and out of the street in a span of two minutes.

“The police did not even try to obtain the CCTV footage. I took it from a shopkeeper and handed it over to the police. In fact, no officer visited the spot till Monday evening. It was only in the late evening that we were assured by senior inspectors about the investigation,” claimed Mr. Surjit.

‘Lack of patrolling’

The victim’s family alleged lack of patrolling in the area despite increase in cases of snatching and robbery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) A.K. Singla said patrolling is adequate in the area but the incident was unfortunate. “The case has been registered under relevant sections and we are trying to identify the miscreants. Dossiers of proclaimed offenders are being checked and the CCTV footage is also being examined,” Mr. Singla said.