Man mowed down by speeding truck, one hurt

A 22-year-old man was killed and his friend was left injured after a speeding truck hit them while they were changing a flat tyre near Majlis Park metro station in north-west Delhi on Monday, said the police.

The truck driver sped away from the spot.

The deceased, Rahul, a resident of Jahangirpuri was killed on the spot after the truck ran over his head, said the police. His friend, Akshay alias Goldi suffered major injures. Rahul’s cousin Ranjan escaped unhurt as he was sitting inside the car at the time of the accident.

Ranjan called the PCR around 2 a.m. stating that a speeding truck had hit their car, said the police. A team reached the spot and found Rahul and Akshay lying unconscious on the road. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where Rahul was declared dead.

Akshay who is undergoing treatment is said to be critical. He has suffered fractures in his backbone and injuries in his shoulder and head, said the doctors.

During the enquiry, Ranjan said that they had gone to a religious event in Rohini as Rahul was its organiser. After this, the trio had gone to Model Town for dinner. Following this, they were driving back home when the car’s tyre got punctured. They stopped the car near the metro station. Rahul and Akshay got down while Ranjan stayed in the car, the officer added.

“We have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death against the unknown truck driver at Adarsh Nagar police station. We are also examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the metro station to identify the truck and its driver,” said a senior police officer.