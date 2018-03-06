Man jumps to death at metro station

more-in

A man in his mid 50s allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Kashmere Gate metro station on Sunday night, said the police on Monday, adding that his identity is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place at 10.40 p.m. on Sunday. In the CCTV footage, the man is seen walking inside the station for 20 minutes before he walks towards the end of the platform and jumps in front of the incoming train.

No suicide note

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Metro services on Yellow Line were disrupted for a while.

Pankaj Singh, DCP (Metro), said no suicide note was found from his possession. The police said they have uploaded the details and photograph of the deceased on Zonal Integrated Police Network (zipnet.in) for identification purpose.