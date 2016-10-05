: A court here has sentenced a man to eight years in jail for manufacturing and selling spurious soft drinks using brand names like Pepsi and Coke.

The convict, Sunnower Aliat, used to operate from Farsh Bazar in Old Delhi.

“The large-scale recovery of spurious cold drinks from the unit which was under the lease of the accused’s father clearly establishes that he was doing an illegal business by putting the health of consumers at great risk,” Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Naresh Kumar Laka said.

“Although the offences were committed long back (in 2004), this court is of the opinion that a strict approach is required to be adopted for sending a message in society that whosoever indulges in activities that harm the health of people should be awarded the maximum punishment,” the CMM said while rejecting a plea for lenient punishment.

The court also fined Ali Rs. 1,000,00 to be paid equally to the consumer who had lodged the complaint and the company affected by cheating.

The court noted that at the time of the raid, a large quantity of spurious cold drinks, 1,200 empty and filled bottles, plants and machinery were recovered.

An officer of Pearl Drinks Limited, a franchisee of PepsiCo India, had in April 2004 lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police that Vijay Kumar, a consumer, had made a complaint that the quality of a Pepsi bottle purchased by him was inferior and the drink had had a bad taste.

The chemical analysis of the bottle found that its cover was manually closed and other chemical parameters did not match the prescribed norms.