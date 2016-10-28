: A 29-year-old suspected robber suffered a gunshot wound during an alleged encounter between the police and criminals in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Wednesday night.

Vakeel Ahmed was hit in the hip and is hospitalised.

The injury is not life-threatening, the police said on Thursday.

The encounter ended with the police nabbing Ahmed and one of his associates.

A third suspected criminal, who managed to flee, has been identified.

Vijay Kumar, DCP (West), said the arrests were a result of the district police being asked to be on the lookout for men who had committed robberies at gunpoint in the area.

The police said Ahmed was out on bail after being convicted in a murder case and awarded a life sentence.

He and his associate have allegedly confessed to separate incidents of robbery and firing in the recent past.