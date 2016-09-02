: A 53-year-old man carrying a surgical blade was arrested from Delhi’s Leela Palace Hotel, where the US Secretary of State, John Kerry, is staying.

According to the police, accused Uday Ratra had tried entering the hotel premises in the past, too, when foreign dignitaries were visiting. But the probe so far has indicated that he was unaware of Mr. Kerry’s stay in the hotel.

On Tuesday afternoon, he entered into a scuffle with security personnel after he was stopped from entering the hotel.

“The accused had been blacklisted by the hotel authorities as he was caught stealing,” said a senior police officer. “Therefore, security guards asked him to keep away. But Ratra began quarrelling with the guards and entered into a scuffle with them,” he added.

The hotel staff immediately informed the police, and a team rushed to the spot. A subsequent search revealed that he was carrying a surgical blade, said the officer.

He was taken to the Sarojini Nagar police station and booked for assaulting a public servant to deter him/her from performing duty and voluntarily causing hurt. He is currently lodged in jail.

The police said Ratra had been involved in a fight at the American Library in the past, and had a history of creating nuisance during visits of foreign dignitaries.

A police officer also said that Ratra “came across as mentally unstable”, but they were awaiting a medical report to confirm the same.