Delhi

Man held for rape

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old in north-west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday, the police said.

They said Suraj raped her on the pretext of offering her a job at the dental clinic where he works part-time.

“He raped her at the clinic. The victim has alleged that he filmed the rape and threatened to circulate the video if she told anyone about it,” said the police.

However, she approached the police and was taken for medical examination. A case has been registered.

