He allegedly carried his two-year-old son to Bawana and dumped him in the Munak Canal

In a shocking revelation in a case involving two abandoned little sisters in outer Delhi, it has turned out that their father had killed their younger brother just a day before the girls were rescued.

The two-year-old boy had drowned to death after his father, an alcoholic Bunty Gupta, threw him in Munak Canal on August 18, said Vikramjit Singh, DCP (Outer).

“The accused has said he got rid of his son as he could not afford the expenses involved in bringing up a child. He was also not able to tolerate the boy’s regular crying and sickness,” said the DCP.

The accused allegedly confessed this after he was arrested in the early hours of Saturday and interrogated about the location of his wife and son. His wife, who has not yet been given a clean chit by the police in her son’s murder, is yet to be traced.

The family of five had grabbed attention on Friday after the two neglected sisters, aged seven and three, were rescued from a tiny, dingy room in Outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli a week ago.

Found in extremely poor health and with maggots feeding on their heads, emergency services were required to save the girls even as they continue to remain hospitalised.

Neighbours had said that the girls’ mother, Rosy, had abandoned them and taken away her son around three months ago. The father had been with them for a while before he too left them on August 15. With Bunty’s arrest, it has now emerged that the woman had briefly returned home a week before the murder and left her son behind with her husband and daughters. While neighbours would see the two sisters outside their room once in a while, they claimed to be unaware of the boy’s return.

But the boy’s demands and frequent illness had left Bunty wanting to get rid of him. On August 18, he allegedly carried his son to Bawana and dumped him in the Munak Canal passing through the area. He then fled his home.