A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death by a court here for abducting and raping a nine-year-old girl. Judge D. K. Paliwal convicted and sentenced Radheyshyam Meena, who is facing trial for similar offences in two other cases. Besides handing down a life term till death, the district court on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him which would be paid as a compensation to the victim.

Meena, a resident of Anand Nagar, abducted the girl in Piplani area here on November 26, 2015, after luring her with snacks and promising to teach how to ride a bicycle, according to the prosecution.

He then took her to an isolated place, forced her to drink liquor, showed her pornographic video clips, thrashed and raped her, it said.

On January 14, he allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl, while on March 23, he allegedly abducted another nine-year-old girl, raped her and took her pictures. There was no breakthrough in the case in which he got the life imprisonment till he was arrested in March in connection with the alleged rape of another girl. PTI