: A Delhi court has awarded 30 months in jail to a man for trespassing and molesting a woman living in his neighbourhood, saying that women would not put their reputation in peril by making a false allegation.

The court, while sentencing Govindpuri-resident Javed, observed that a victim of sexual violence would be slow and hesitant in disclosing it. “Ours is a conservative society and, therefore, a young, unmarried woman will not put her reputation in peril by alleging falsely about the sexual assault. She suffers a tremendous sense of shame and the fear of being shunned by society and her near relatives,” Special Judge Sanjiv Jain said.

“Instead of treating her with compassion, she is, more often than not, treated as a sinner and shunned. It must therefore be realised that a woman who is subjected to sex violence would always be slow and hesitant about disclosing her plight," the Judge added. The court further said that a victim of sexual assault, cannot be expected to raise hue and cry in a public place. The court imposed a fine of Rs.20,000 on the convict. — PTI

