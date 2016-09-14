: A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for trafficking 15.606 kg of opium from Rajasthan to sell it to his customers in the Capital in 2011.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had arrested accused Vardhi Chand at Majnu Ka Tila on a tip-off. Chand, a resident of Udaipur, Rajasthan, was in the business of smuggling opium from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and selling it in Delhi and Jammu.

Charges refuted

The accused, however, said he had been implicated in the case by a man with whom he had had a dispute over a property at his native place.

He further said that he had been picked up at ISBT, Kashmiri Gate, and taken to the Crime Branch office where the contraband was planted on him.

But Additional Sessions Judge Narinder Kumar dismissed his plea, saying that “the court finds that the accused has failed to prove his plea that Delhi Police falsely implicated him on account of a civil dispute with one Keshav Ram”.

The accused, through his counsel, also drew the attention of the court to the non-production of the log book of the vehicle by which the Crime Branch team had reached the spot where the accused was intercepted and the non-examination of the vehicle’s driver.

Mr. Kumar, however, dismissed this argument as well.

“It is true that the log book of the government vehicle so used on that day has not been produced. But neither non-examination of Constable Jai Prakash, driver, nor non-production of his log book adversely affects the case of the prosecution. First, because the registration number of the vehicle used by the raiding party finds mention in Daily Diary... Even the name of the the constable also stands recorded in this DD entry,” the Judge said.

“The court finds that the prosecution has established its case against accused regarding his arrest on 14.10.2011 at about 5 p.m., near over-bridge, on the Ring Road, Majnu Ka Tila, Delhi, and regarding recovery from him 15 kg 606 gram of opium, the substance so confirmed by report submitted by the FSL expert,” the Judge said.

“Keeping in view the commercial quantity of opium recovered from his possession and the impact of intoxicating drugs on our youth and also the minimum sentence provided by the Legislature, convict Vardhi Chand is hereby sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 10 years and to pay a fine of Rs.1,00,000...’’ the court said while awarding the sentence.