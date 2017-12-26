Man gets 10 years in jail for carrying drugs

more-in

A Special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases has sentenced a 23-year-old labourer to 10 years in jail and imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on him for possessing five kilograms of charas.

The narcotics cell of the Kotwali police in north Delhi had arrested Alok Yadav in a raid in 2014.

Lenient view

The court took a lenient view while convicting Alok given his young age, being a labourer, and the fact that he is the sole bread-winner in a family of five.

“Keeping in view the proved quantity of recovered contraband, which is commercial quantity, and the young age of the convict, coupled with the other circumstances in his favour, as mentioned above, I take a lenient view against the convict. Accordingly, he is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of ₹2 lakh is also imposed,” said Special Judge at the Tis Hazari courts Shahabuddin.

The accused had assailed the prosecution case on the ground of non-joining of public witnesses at the time of recovery of the contraband, but the Judge dismissed this argument stating: “The testimony of prosecution witnesses inspires confidence and they cannot be discredited only on the ground of their official status.”