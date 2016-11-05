: A 41-year-old chartered accountant allegedly fell to his death from the fifth floor of a building in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Govind Ballabh Swami. His body was found around 8 p.m. by a security guard in the parking area of Milan Vihar Apartment, where Swami had gone to somebody’s house to settle a monetary deal, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rishi Ral.

The police have registered a murder case against an unidentified person.

Probe on

“We will question Swami’s family members and the security guards of Milan Vihar Apartment. We will also scan the CCTV footage of the society,” said Mr. Pal. Swami lived with his wife and daughter at Ram Krishna Apartment in Patparganj. His family members have alleged that he was murdered. They, however, have ruled out that Swami had enmity with the person whom he had visited.