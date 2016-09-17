Two days after he was thrashed on suspicion of theft, a 32-year-old man died in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, prompting his family to allege death due to assault.

The police claimed that it did not seem like the thrashing had caused the victim’s death, but a case against the three assailants has been registered and they have been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Mehbood, a ragpicker living in Jahangirpuri. Last Saturday, some locals suspected him of stealing a hand-pulled cart from the area. Three men caught him, tied him up and thrashed him with sticks in public, said Vijay Singh, DCP (North-West), on Friday.

Some eyewitnesses called the police and the victim was rescued. Since no stolen cart could be recovered from Mehboob, the matter was settled amicably and no case was registered at that time, said the DCP.

On Monday, Mehboob’s health suddenly deteriorated and he needed hospitalisation. He died within hours of being admitted to the hospital.

While his assailants were immediately blamed for his death, the police decided to await his autopsy report.

“The beating he had received before his death had resulted in injuries to his legs and did not seem bad enough to cause his death. There were no visible injuries to his other body parts. The post-mortem report has been unable to establish what caused his death,” said the DCP.

The officer said other possible causes of his death could be dehydration or due to excessive drinking.

The police, meanwhile, chose to play safe and not let the assailants get away. The three accused, identified as Nunu, Sehnaz and Bablu, were arrested soon after Mehboob’s death, the officer added.