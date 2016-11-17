A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling diamonds worth several lakhs in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district, the police said on Wednesday.

About 38 pieces of rough diamonds were seized from his possession, they said.

“Acting on a tip-off, the accused, identified as Angad Gond, was apprehended from Jhariyabahar chowk under Mainpur police station limits yesterday evening,” Gariaband Additional Superintendent of Police Neha Pandey told PTI.

On receiving inputs about a suspicious man trying to sell rough diamonds brought from the diamond-rich belt of Deobhog area of Gariaband, a team of crime branch police swung into action, she said.

The police team intercepted Angad and recovered 38 pieces of diamonds of different sizes worth several lakhs from his possession, Ms Pandey said.

The accused is a native of Shobha police station area in Gariaband, 150 kms from here.

A case has been registered against him, the ASP said, adding that further probe is on. - PTI