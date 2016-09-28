: A Delhi court has acquitted a man in a kidnapping-cum-sexual assault case as the victim retracted her charges during the trial of the case.

Deposing before Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Pandit, the teenage victim said she had gone with the accused of her own accord, and stayed at his house for four days. Also, no physical relation took place between them, she submitted.

The two were neighbours. She had met accused Vijay Kumar near his house. Thereafter, the duo went to Gurgaon. As it got late, she went to Kumar’s residence instead of coming back home, the victim further submitted. The Sagar Pur police in south-west Delhi had lodged a case of kidnapping and rape against the accused on a complaint by the victim’s father.

The police had recovered the girl from the accused’s house. .