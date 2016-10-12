A Delhi court has acquitted a man in a dowry death case after terming the allegations against him as vague. Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain of the Saket District Courts also noted that a payment of Rs.42,000 made to Sunil Kumar by the victim’s father two days before she hung herself was not on account of harassment or cruelty for dowry. The couple got married in 2008 and had two children.

“Except the allegation that the accused was given Rs.42,000 before the victim’s death, no other allegation regarding demand of dowry or harassment are found reliable and credible,” the judge said.

“As far as Section 498 A f the IPC is concerned, there are no specific instances for any demand of dowry or harassment on account of that. The statement of the witnesses are generic statements; no specific allegations regarding the dowry given or the assault committed due to the dowry demand are mentioned... The victim’s father categorically stated that the money was not given to the accused as dowry or due to any cruelty or harassment inflicted by the accused on the deceased.”