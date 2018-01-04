Man accused in 40 cases of snatching held

more-in

The Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man accused in multiple cases of snatching and recovered a country-made pistol, two .315 bore cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Tip-off

Sanjay, a resident of Prem Nagar, is an accused in 40 connected to robbery and snatching, the police said. They added that he was arrested following a tip-off. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to his involvement in multiple criminal cases. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said, “He is a close associate of Rajesh alias DilDil and Ajay Gainda, the top snatchers in the National Capital Region and Delhi. His arrest will be a huge setback for the gang.”

“Sanjay is illiterate but lived lavishly. He used stolen vehicles to commit crimes and would change his vehicles and hideouts frequently to evade arrest,” he said.