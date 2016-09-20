: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal was on Monday questioned by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with alleged “illegal” recruitments in the Commission.

The probe was initiated after her predecessor, Barkha Shukla Singh, approached the ACB alleging that several Aam Aadmi Party supporters had been inducted into the women’s panel and also given plum posts. Ms. Singh had purportedly provided the ACB names of 85 people who had got jobs “without requisite credentials”.

“I have given a week’s time to respond to 27 questions. We have been asked how we did so many appointments to the women’s panel. In a way, they are asking how did we manage to do so much work,” said Ms. Maliwal.

The session continued for nearly two hours after five ACB officers reached the office of the DCW around 11 a.m.

Ms. Maliwal has been terming the ACB’s probe as an “attempt” to “silence” the women’s panel that has been raising a lot of questions and that the complainant herself had recruited people while she was the DCW head.

“In one year, we have handled 11,500 cases and attended 2.25 lakh calls on helpline number 181. The former DCW chief handled only one case. DCW asks questions whenever a rape is reported. This is disturbing a lot of people. But we will continue to raise questions,” she said.