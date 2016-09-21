in the dock:DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal (centre) with Water Minister Kapil Mishra (right) and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (left) during the release of the annual report of the DCW on Tuesday.Photo : R. V. Moorthy

ACB registers case against DCW chief for alleged irregularities in recruitment for women’s panel

The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case against Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in the women’s panel.

Ms. Maliwal has been booked under anti-graft law and criminal breach of trust for allegedly flouting the recruitment norms and “hiring people on contracts in an arbitrary manner and also fixing their remunerations”.

“A case under Section 13(D) of Prevention of Corruption Act (PoCA) and Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered against Ms. Maliwal and others,” ACB head Mukesh Kumar Meena said.

The “others” in the FIR have not been named yet.

The PoCA provision criminalises misconduct by a public servant, which entails usage of corrupt or illegal means to obtain for himself, or for any other person, any valuable thing or pecuniary advantage; or by abusing his position as a public servant, obtains for himself or for any other person, any valuable thing or pecuniary advantage; or while holding office as a public servant, obtains for any person any valuable thing or pecuniary advantage without any public interest.

Another senior ACB official said that due process was not followed in the recruitment of over 70 staff members at various posts.

“There were no advertisements nor were there any interviews. The salaries and other perks were also fixed arbitrarily,” said the official.

The ACB had taken up the probe on a complaint by Ms. Maliwal’s predecessor Barkha Shukla Singh, who alleged that there was favouritism on political lines in hiring services for the DCW and many of those recruited for plum posts.

Ms. Singh, in her complaint, had listed the names of 85 people who, she claimed, got jobs “without requisite credentials”.

The official added that that ACB sleuths also made enquiries with the State’s Women and Child Welfare department, who confirmed that norms were flouted.

‘ACB’s focus is on immediate complaint’

On Ms. Maliwal’s argument that she followed the same procedure for recruitment as those before her and whether that would lead to launching of a probe into past recruitments as well, the official said that for now their focus was “on the immediate complaint”.

On Monday, Ms. Maliwal was questioned for over two hours by ACB officials in connection with the allegations made by Ms. Singh.