A major fire broke out in a commercial building in Central Delhi’s Gaffar market lateTuesday night. Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said a fire officer. Fire-fighting operations continued beyond midnight.

The blaze was reported in the Crown Towers building around 11 p.m. It is suspected to have been triggered from an air conditioning unit in the building.

Some people sleeping on the footpath nearby noticed smoke and raised the alarm. Much of the floor from which the fire was reported has been damaged. However, there were no reports of any human casualty at the time of filing this report.

Subzi mandi fire

In another incident of fire, five shops and as many trucks were gutted in Okhla’s Subzi mandi, fire officials said. No one was injured in the incident, the officials added.

The fire was reported around 6.45 PM, an official from the Delhi Fire Service said, adding that 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took around one-and-a-half hours for the firemen to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added. — PTI