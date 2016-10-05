A new benchmark:Uttar Pradesh Governer, Ram Naik and Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, during commencement of work at the new building of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court building on Tuesday. - Photo Rajeev Bhatt

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court bid goodbye to its 100-year-old court complex in Qaiserbagh here on Tuesday and finally shifted to the new sprawling campus in Gomtinagar that was inaugurated on March 19 by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur.

The flag-hoisting by Governor Ram Naik, which was attended Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, marked the official transfer of the bench to the new court complex.

Earlier Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Dilip Baba Saheb Bhonsle termed the transfer of the Lucknow bench to the new campus as a moment of both “joy and sadness” as the old building was witness to many a historic event.

The old building should be converted into a museum, it was suggested.

Lawyers performed a special ‘puja’ and many were seen clicking selfies in the new building.

The construction of the building began in 2010 and was expected to be completed by the end of 2014. It, however, was completed in 2016. The delay resulted in a cost escalation from Rs. 650 crore to Rs. 1,300 crore.

The new building has 57 court rooms compared to 29 in the earlier complex. The entire campus is Wi-Fi enabled and is centrally air-conditioned and has all the modern facilities. The campus has a 6,900-square-metre record room which can house 18 lakh files at a given time.

The cars of the judges can drive up to the first floor and the library has a capacity of 3 lakh books.

This is the second iconic building to be put in use in the last two days.

On Monday, the Chief Minister had inaugurated the Lok Bhawan - the seat of power in Uttar Pradesh - built at a cost of a whopping Rs 602 crore.

This building will house the office of the Chief Minister. - IANS