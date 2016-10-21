A randomly scribbled message in a notebook of an adolescent girl, professing her “love” for a man, provided the police a much-needed clue in tracking down the 13-year-old who went missing on Wednesday evening.

Infatuated with a young man, the teenager from Malviya Nagar fought with her mother and left home, only to find the man counselling her to return. She next headed to a church that she had visited often and spent the night there. Back home, her worried parents and the policemen decided to go through her class notes to get some clue about her whereabouts.

A senior police officer said the girl left home after a fight with her mother. She told her mother that she was going to a nearby market, but didn't return till late night.

Her parents then reported the matter to the police who began tracking her location through her mobile phone. She was found to be moving to different locations in south Delhi which left the police perplexed, said a senior police officer.

All through she did not answer calls barring one where she told a police officer that she did not know where she was and thereafter her phone was switched off, making things more difficult for the police.

It was in the early hours of Thursday that the policemen began searching her notebooks and found “Sumit, I love you” scribbled in one of the pages. The police questioned her parents, but they said that they didn't know anyone by that name.

The police then looked for more clues and found Sumit’s number in a small phone book and tried to reach him but he did not answer the call.

On Friday, when the police finally managed to find Sumit, he purportedly told them that the Class VIII student had become infatuated with him.

She had met him at a garment shop where he was working as a salesman and fallen for him, but he kept rejecting her advances.

“He told us that she called him on Wednesday and he met her near a mall along with his girlfriend. He said both of them counselled her and even dropped her near her home. The girl assured him that she would go to her relatives’ place,” the officer said.

On Thursday morning, the girl reached her aunt’s home in Taimoor Nagar.

“When the girl was questioned, she revealed that she had spent the night at a church in Pushp Vihar where her parents took her for prayers. She spent the morning jogging around and then she went to her relative’s place and was sleeping there when we found her,” said the officer.

