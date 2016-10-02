Rajasthan has made significant progress in areas like skill development, healthcare, education and water self-sufficiency as a result of long-term development planning, state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said on Saturday.

Chairing a meeting of the Chief Minister’s Advisory Council on direction by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Mr Kataria said the efforts made by the Rajasthan government have started delivering positive result in terms of development of the State.

He said the State has also focused on investment in infrastructure development and energy requirements. “Health insurance, Annapurna yojna and other schemes are being appreciated in the country and abroad. Rajasthan was the first State to make toilet compulsory for contesting Panchayat elections which resulted in construction of over four lakh toilets,” he said. - PTI