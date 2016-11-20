long wait:People wait in a queue outside the Parliament Street post office in New Delhi on Friday.— Photo : R. V. MoorthyR_V_Moorthy

Earlier, exchange of notes at post offices began only by noon

Post offices across the city continued to witness long lines and a minimum waiting period of one to two hours for deposit or exchange of cash.

Early morning

While the crowd started gathering at the main post office in central Delhi from early morning itself, local post offices either ran out of cash early in the day or said there was delay in the cash coming to the centres.

With a majority of deposit holders here being senior citizens and women, many complained of fatigue and hoped that lines would get shorter in the days to come.

Extra staff

“I wish they had called in extra staff, like retired employees, etc., to tide over the initial rush of people. While lines at local post offices are smaller compared to banks, the process isn’t as efficient. The acute staff shortage also holds people to ransom,” said Praveen Kumar, who went to Lodhi Road post office to exchange his money on Friday morning.

Multiple counters

Stating that he had waited for the rush to subside over the past few days , Mr. Kumar said with money for daily use running low, he decided to go to the nearest post office instead of the bank.

Initially, the exchange of notes at many post offices started only by noon due to delay in procurement. In fact, many post office opened multiple counters to manage the crowd.

“The post office at Nehru Place opened three counters to manage the rush, but long queues remain despite that. People start arriving at the post office well before it opens. Also, most post offices now have police protection has as precautionary measure,’’ said Deependra Singh, a resident of Nehru Place.

Hour-long wait

Arnav Kumar, who lives in Moti Nagar, said he had to wait for nearly an hour to get his notes exchanged even on Friday. “I had to get three Rs.1,000 notes exchanged.”

He added that local post offices were running out of cash within hours of opening for business.

