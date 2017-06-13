LLB seats: BCI asked to re-examine DU plea

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to examine afresh Delhi University’s (DU) representation to induct 2,310 students into its LLB course as against 1,440 fixed by the lawyers’ body.

A Bench of Justices S. Muralidhar and C. Hari Shankar told the BCI that its Legal Education Committee (LEC), scheduled to meet from June 17-19, shall “independently” consider the university’s representation and the report of its inspection, to decide how many students can be inducted this year.

The court said the LEC would take a decision “uninfluenced” by the BCI’s rejection of the representation.

It told the lawyers’ body that the LEC would communicate its decision in writing to the Dean of the Law Faculty of DU on or before June 24, along with a copy of the inspection report.

Report on June 27

It said the decision and the inspection report should also be placed before the court on the next date of hearing on June 27. The order came after the BCI told the Bench that its committee inspected the three centres of the Law Faculty on June 9 and had given a report. .

The court had on June 7 told the lawyers’ body that if the varsity had paid the fees for inspection of its centres, then the BCI should carry out the exercise. It had also noted that the BCI had not dealt with the claims made by the DU while rejecting its representation to induct 2,310 students into its law course. The court had said the BCI’s rejection letter was not a reasoned order as it failed to deal with DU’s claim that the university had improved its infrastructure.