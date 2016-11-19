In a video message to the aam aadmi , Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that he will hold a live interactive session on social media to discuss demonetisation and answer questions posted on his official Facebook page.

“Partisan” coverage

The live session, on the lines of the ‘Talk to AK’ initiative held in July, will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday. In his 1.5-minute video message, Mr. Kejriwal said demonetisation is the biggest scam of independent India to the tune of Rs.8 lakh crore.

“It is being portrayed that standing in queues is patriotic, but it is actually a big scam. People are dying, but the government is not bothered...No business has been taking place and traders the are worst-affected by this scheme. I will take up the people’s questions and try to answer them [sic],” he states in the video message.

Taking on the media for its “partisan” coverage of the issue, he said the truth is not shown on channels as they “have their own limitations”. “And that’s why I chose social media, so that people can know the truth about the scam behind demonetisation.” He plans to hold a protest rally in Meerut on December 1 against the Centre’s decision to scrap Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes.

“Very insensitive”

Earlier in the day, he said the decision taken by a government that has “lost connect” with the people smacked of “insensitivity”. “I am very sad that FM has plainly refused to even review and consider rollback. Modi govt has lost connect wid people n has become very insensitive [sic],” he tweeted