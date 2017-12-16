Licence of 2 auto dealers suspended

more-in

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday suspended trade licence of two automobile dealers in the city for allegedly charging additional money from buyers of autorickshaws.

The said dealers, Bagga Link Services Ltd. and J.S. Automobiles, have been punished for allegedly charging additional money from autorickshaw buyers for outsourcing body building work on chassis of the vehicle.

Show-cause notice

“Delhi govt has suspended with immediate effect Trade Certificates of Bagga Link Services Ltd. and J.S. Automobiles for charging additional amounts after sale of autorickshaws. Our govt will not tolerate such malpractices," Delhi Transporter Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

The motor licensing officer of autorickshaw unit (ARU) of the Delhi Transport Department has issued a show-cause notice to the two dealers giving them seven-day time to reply.

The Transport Department may cancel the trade licence of the two dealers if their replies are not found to be genuine.

The Transport Department had launched a scheme in January this year to give 10,000 auto permits. Over 9,000 permits have been allotted and the permit holders can purchase the autos from a list of prescribed vendors.