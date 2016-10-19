Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung has ordered the transfer of Secretary to Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and posted him as Registrar of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

The Services Department has transfered C. Arvind, a DANICS officer. The Department issued the order with approval of the L-G.

“The L-G is pleased to order the transfer/posting of DANICS officer [C. Arvind] with immediate effect,” the order, dated October 14, stated. It further stated that the officer has been posted as Registrar of the university on deputation. It added that the terms and condition of deputation in respect of the officer will be settled in due course.

The AAP government, which has been at loggerheads with the L-G office over transfers and postings of its officers at several occasions in the past, has not launched a public attack this time. — PTI