Review meeting:Medical superintendents of major hospitals briefed the L-G about steps being taken to tide over the situation.Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung called a meeting at the Raj Niwas on Wednesday to review the situation regarding chikungunya, dengue and other vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by State Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Chief Secretary K. K. Sharma, S. N. Sahai (Secretary, Health & Family Welfare), senior officials from the NDMC, and all three municipal commissioners with medical superintendents of all major city hospitals.

The L-G took stock of the situation and was briefed by the medical superintendents about the steps being taken by the Health Department to tide over the situation. He was also apprised by the municipal corporations about the measures being taken to check mosquito breeding and other anti-larval measures such as fumigation.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, meanwhile, assured that the city had enough medicines, beds and staff to take on the crisis.

The Health Secretary informed that the government had established fever clinics in all major hospitals. He added that these were catering to patients in its 26 hospitals, 262 dispensaries and 106 mohalla clinics.

The heads of hospitals reported that though they were receiving a large number of patients in OPDs and fever clinics, very few patients needed to be admitted, and therefore, sufficient beds were available in all hospitals. The medical superintendents also reported that they have sufficient stock of medicines and diagnostic kits.

The doctors present seconded this idea and said that all fever patients did not need to admitted, but needed to keep themselves hydrated and take medicines as advised.

Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said: “Private hospitals must not use this opportunity to exploit patients. People should not panic. The government has cancelled the leave of all hospital staff and issued directions to hospitals to employ temporary staff for the next two months. The Rogi Kalyan Samiti, too, is working round the clock and making ORS available in hospitals.”