L-G Najeeb Jung inspects a hospital; the Congress carries out a fumigation drive in Karol Bagh on Sunday.Photos: special ARRANGEMENT, Sushil Kumar Verma

Jung visits hospitals, asks staff to take particular care of elderly patients and those with complications

Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung visited several Delhi hospitals on Sunday to take stock of the situation and check their preparedness in dealing with the rising number of chikungunya and dengue cases.

Mr. Jung’s visit comes a day after the AAP government accused him of having a ‘casual approach’ in dealing with the health crisis as ‘he is the administrative head of Delhi’.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday had gone to meet the L-G at his office to discuss the health crisis, but could not meet him as he was not present in his office.

While Mr. Jain questioned why Mr. Jung did not cut short his US visit “even by one hour”, the L-G’s office accused the AAP government of “politicising the issue” when the city was grappling with the health crisis.

On Friday, the L-G office had sent a communication to deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was then in Finland on an official trip, asking him to shorten his trip.

Three hospitals

The ongoing outbreak of chikungunya and dengue has claimed over 30 lives and affected over 3,000 people.

Mr. Jung, along with Health Secretary Chandrakar Bharti, who was on leave, visited LNJP hospital, Bara Hindu Rao hospital and GTB hospital. The team interacted with patients, doctors, medical superintendents, staff and other visitors to assess the situation.

“The L-G instructed the medical superintendents and doctors to ensure that patients with complications, particularly the elderly, should be attended to with greater care,” a statement from the Raj Niwas said.