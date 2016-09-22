Null and void:Krishna Saini (right) was sworn-in as the DERC chief in March.file photo

Office of Najeeb Jung says appointment process suffered from “serious legal infirmities”

Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung on Wednesday scrapped the appointment of Krishna Saini as chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on grounds of “serious legal infirmities”.

A former Chief Income Tax Commissioner, Mr. Saini was appointed by the AAP government as head of the power regulator in March this year just months after his retirement in January.

The regulator takes crucial decisions relating to power sector including tariffs and rates.

New head

Setting aside the appointment and declaring it void ab initio , the L-G’s office, in a statement, said that the AAP government had been directed to “initiate the process for selection of DERC chairperson immediately, in accordance with law.”

“As per Section 85 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the selection committee is to be constituted by the State government. The power and functions of the State government have been delegated to the L-G vide government of India notification dated February 20, 2004. Further, the Council of Ministers appointed Mr. Saini as Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chairperson without the approval of the L-G,” the statement said.

“In the given circumstances, the appointment of DERC chairperson has been declared as void ab initio ,” the statement said.

The statement said that since the constitution of the selection committee, which appointed Mr. Saini, was done “without putting up the matter to the L-G at any stage for his views and concurrence” the entire appointment process “has been vitiated right from the beginning and suffers from serious legal infirmities”.

The DERC is a statutory body discharging important functions and “illegalities in the appointment of chairperson are bound to have legal and other repercussions”, the statement read.

While appointing Mr. Saini, the AAP government had cited a Delhi High Court order of February 24 saying it was allowed to go ahead with his appointment.

The L-G and the AAP government have been at loggerheads over a range of issues including appointments and have even been fighting it out in court.

The Delhi High Court, last month, had held that the L-G is the administrative head of Delhi following which the AAP government had challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court.

