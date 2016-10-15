strike back:Shortly after the AAP government aired its view on the panel, L-G Najeeb Jung said the “truth hidden behind these files” must come out.file photo

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced that it had advised Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung to dissolve the Shunglu Committee, which is examining 400 files on administrative decisions taken by it since coming to power last February, the L-G not only turned down the request but chose to extend the panel’s longevity by six more weeks.

In a statement issued shortly after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia aired the government’s view on the three-member Committee, Mr. Jung said the “truth hidden behind these files” must come out.

“The L-G has extended the tenure of the three-member committee till December 2. Earlier, the panel had been asked by the L-G to submit its report within six weeks,” said an official in the context of the three-page press statement in which the L-G said that the AAP government seemed “afraid” of the truth coming out.

Mr. Jung had formed the panel, chaired by former CAG V. K. Shunglu and consisting of ex-chief election commissioner N. Gopalaswami and ex-chief vigilance commissioner Pradeep Kumar as members, on August 30

Earlier on Friday the Delhi Cabinet had passed a resolution advising Mr. Jung to dissolve the committee arguing that the “impounding” of 400 files related to Delhi's administration was “creating hurdles” in the works of the government.

“Misleading the public”

The L-G office responded saying that the Cabinet resolution was an attempt to “mislead” the public and take attention away from “grave misdemeanours” evident in some of the files.

It also added that the files in question had been sent to his office voluntarily by the Ministers themselves.

“These are files where the elected government has itself admitted that it has not followed Constitutional provisions and transgressed established rules, laws, or conventions. The Ministers have admitted that these matters need to be now regularised,” the L-G’s statement said.

“Some misdemeanours are of such gravity that these matters are in the process of being referred to the CBI for investigation. It is strange that Ministers who have misbehaved consistently with officers for past 18 months should now attempt to hide behind the same officers,” it stated. The statement added that it was “unfortunate” that the name of the Supreme Court was “being dragged into a press release” issued by the Delhi government.

“The government is in appeal before the Supreme Court on the High Court judgment of August 4, 2016. This has nothing to do with the functioning of the committee,” it said.

It termed as “completely false” the accusation that the government work is adversely impacted and said “current files that involve immediate action are dealt with and sent back”.

“The committee is examining only those files where illegalities have been committed and have thus been accepted by the Ministers themselves by virtue of the fact that they themselves have submitted these files. The L-G office has not issued any instructions to stop any work,” the statement added.

