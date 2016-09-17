Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung on Friday asked Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in Finland on a study tour, to return to Delhi immediately in the wake of a sudden spurt in dengue and chikungunya cases in the national capital.

“The deputy CM has been asked to come back to Delhi immediately,” a top source said.

Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, along with his officers is in Finland to study the education system of that country.

The source said, besides Mr. Sisodia, all officers including the Education Secretary have been directed to return to Delhi immediately.

Earlier in the day, Congress activists observed ‘Bhagoda Divas’ in Delhi to protest against the alleged absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Sisodia and other ministers from the national capital, which is at present reeling under a chikungunya and dengue outbreak.

Refuting the allegation of the Opposition that he is “holidaying” in Finland, Mr. Sisodia said it was not a “sin” to study the schooling system of other countries to fix the problems in Delhi’s education system.

He said he had worked hard to improve the education system in the national capital and he was in Finland to see what more needs to be done.

Not a sin



“Learning from across the world is not a sin. It’s a sin to defame an educational tour as a ‘holiday’ as I’m in Finland. “We need to learn a lot from their education system, the best in the world (sic),” Mr. Sisodia said in a series of tweets.