A day after he noticed what his office termed "incorrect and misleading" media reports on the subject, Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung's office hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the reversal of his government's decision to penalise power companies for disruptions in supply.

Newspaper reports quoting the Chief Minister of Delhi on the issue of penalty on discoms, the LG office said in a statement, in which he reportedly said, “Fifteen days ago, the LG called the file pertaining to this matter and cancelled the order" were "illegal and misleading".

The said files, the statement added, were sent to Mr. Jung's office as per directions to this effect from the Delhi High Court on August 4.

"All such files, which have come to the Lt. Governor’s office, are likely to contain Constitutional infirmities," the statement further said adding that no instructions in this regard or on the subject had been issued by the LG so far.