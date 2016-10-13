To strengthen law and order in the Capital, Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung has given the nod to a proposal to create two new police districts in the city, taking their number to 13.

The L-G has given his assent to creating two new districts -- Rohini and Shahdara -- and they are likely to be created by the end of this week, police officers said.

“The outer district is huge in terms of area. It is difficult for a single DCP to monitor the crime-prone district. Though the eastern range is divided into two districts, they are quite big. So it was felt that a new district should be created,” a senior police officer said.

‘To reduce crime rate’

The decision was taken to ensure speedy resolution of cases and reduce the crime rate, he said.

The outer district will be renamed Rohini district and a new outer district will be created with areas that were part of outer, west and southwest Delhi.

Shahdara will be a new district altogether. It will include areas from east and northeast Delhi like Vivek Vihar, Krishna Nagar and Mansarovar Park.

Officers said new districts could also be created out of south and southwest Delhi as they are also large in area.

Delhi, at present, is divided into 11 police districts headed by DCPs and 40 sub-divisions led by ACPs.

Seven more sub-divisions will be created to ease the burden on the ACPs.

The new sub-divisions will be Mayapuri, Chhawla, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Nand Nagri, Mayur Vihar and Barakhambha Road, the officers said. — PTI